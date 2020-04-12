This week in Christian history: Constantinople sacked, Livingstone buried, religious freedom

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, April 12-18, in Church history. They include the sacking of Constantinople during the Fourth Crusade, British Parliament giving Catholics religious freedom, and the burial of Dr. David Livingstone at Westminster Abbey.