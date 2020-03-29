Church & Ministries | Sunday, March 29, 2020
This week in Christian history: Assemblies of God, Charles Wesley's popular sermon, Knights Templar

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
In 100 years, the Assemblies of God has grown from 300 ministers in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to now more than 67.5 million global adherents attending over 366,000 churches. | Assemblies of God/Facebook Page

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, March 29 to April 4, in Church history. They include the pope issuing a decree supporting the Knights Templar, the founding of the Assemblies of God, and the preaching of a popular Charles Wesley sermon.

