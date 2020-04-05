Church & Ministries | Sunday, April 05, 2020
This week in Christian history: new pope elected, Reformed Church founded, Jesus Daily launched

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Synod 2005 of the Christian Reformed Church (CRC) in North America is now in session at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Ill. (Photo by CRC)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, April 5-11, in Church history. They include the election of a new pope, the founding of the Christian Reformed Church in North America, and the launching of a popular Christian Facebook page.

