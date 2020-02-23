Church & Ministries | Sunday, February 23, 2020
This week in Christian history: Diocletian persecution begins, Anabaptist martyred, Seminary founder born

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
A fourteenth century mural depicting St. George before Roman Emperor Diocletian. | Wikimedia Commons

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 23-29, in Church history. They include the beginning of the “Great Persecution” in the Roman Empire, the birth of the founder of Dallas Theological Seminary, and the martyrdom of an Anabaptist leader.

