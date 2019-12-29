This week in Christian history: ELCA created, Father Damien born, Zwingli sermon series

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, in Church history. They include the formation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the beginning of a Protestant Reformation leader’s popular sermon series, and the birth of Father Damien.