Home News This week in Christian history: ELCA elects first woman leader, first Methodist preacher arrives in Australia

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others may be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the election of the first female leader of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the arrival of the first Methodist preacher in Australia, and the death of Lowell Mason.