This week in Christian history: ‘Father of Connecticut’ dies; ‘Cross of Gold’ speech; ex-slave ordained
Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.
Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.
Here are three things that happened this week, July 5-11, in Church history. They include the ordination of an ex-slave who preached to members of Congress, the death of a founder of Connecticut, and William Jennings Bryan giving the “Cross of Gold” speech.