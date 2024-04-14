This week in Christian history: First baptisms in Philippines

Catholic faithful raise their palm fronds during the blessing in front of a church as part of the traditional lenten devotion on Palm Sunday in Manila on March 24, 2024.
Catholic faithful raise their palm fronds during the blessing in front of a church as part of the traditional lenten devotion on Palm Sunday in Manila on March 24, 2024. | TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Cardinal Richelieu becoming a bishop, the death of Father Damien, and Christianity being introduced to the Philippines.

