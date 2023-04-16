This week in Christian history: French Protestant leader martyred, JS Bach elected church cantor, Diet of Speyer

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the execution of a French Reformation leader, Johann Sebastian Bach being elected cantor of a prominent church, and the origins of the word “Protestant.”

