This week in Christian history: Church of the Holy Sepulchre destroyed, Mass. bans Quakers, Reformation leader dies

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Christian Orthodox worshipers hold up candles lit from the Holy Fire as they gather in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City on April 27, 2019, during the Orthodox Easter. - The ceremony celebrated in the same way for eleven centuries, is marked by the appearance of 'sacred fire' in the two cavities on either side of the Holy Sepulchre.
Christian Orthodox worshipers hold up candles lit from the Holy Fire as they gather in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City on April 27, 2019, during the Orthodox Easter. - The ceremony celebrated in the same way for eleven centuries, is marked by the appearance of "sacred fire" in the two cavities on either side of the Holy Sepulchre. | THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, and notable deaths.

Some of the events, drawn from over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others may be unknown to many.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the death of Theodore Beza, Massachusetts banning Quakers, and the destruction of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.