Church & Ministries | Sunday, November 03, 2019
This week in Christian history: Jerry Falwell Sr. resigns, Church council, Puritans

This week in Christian history: Jerry Falwell Sr. resigns, Church council, Puritans

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
The Rev. Jerry Falwell speaks at the SBC Pastors' Conference on in a June 20, 2005 file photo in Nashville, Tenn. A Liberty University executive says the Rev. Jerry Falwell has died. | (Photo: AP / Mark Humphrey, File)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Nov. 3-9, in Church history. They include the beginning of the Council of Constance, the resignation of Jerry Falwell Sr. from the Moral Majority, and the Puritans banning disbelief in the Bible.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries