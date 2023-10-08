This week in Christian history: Jacob Arminius born, Jimmy Swaggart scandal, Urlich Zwingli killed

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of influential theologian Jacob Arminius, a scandal involving televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, and the death of Protestant Reformation leader Ulrich Zwingli.

