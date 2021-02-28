This week in Christian history: Bob Jones U interracial dating ban, John Wesley dies, Vassy Massacre This week in Christian history: Bob Jones U interracial dating ban, John Wesley dies, Vassy Massacre

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings may be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight events that happened this week — Feb. 28 through March 6 — in Church history. They include Bob Jones University ending its ban on interracial dating, a 16th-century massacre of Huguenots and John Wesley's death.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook