This week in Christian history: John Wesley survives fire, pope elected, missionary born

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of a German missionary, Methodism founder John Wesley being rescued from a fire, and the election of Pope Clement IV.

