This week in Christian history: Last battle of First Crusade, Mars Hill removed from Acts 29

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the last battle of the First Crusade, the Poor Clares receiving papal approval for their rule of poverty, and the removal of Mars Hill from the Acts 29 network.

