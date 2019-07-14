This week in Christian history: Moravian Church leader born, Luther debate, women’s rights

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 14 - 20, in Church history. They include the birth of the founder of the Moravian Church in North America, the end of a major theological debate featuring Martin Luther, and a church hosting the first women’s rights convention in the United States.

1

2

3

4

Next