This week in Christian history: Notre Dame fire, Polish bishop martyred, NRB founded

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Notre Dame Cathedral
Smoke and flames rise from Notre-Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019, in Paris, France. A fire broke out on Monday afternoon and quickly spread across the building, collapsing the spire. The cause is yet unknown but officials said it was possibly linked to ongoing renovation work.

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — April 10-16 — in Christian history. They include the martyrdom of a Polish bishop, a fire at a famed cathedral, and the founding of National Religious Broadcasters.

