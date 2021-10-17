 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Pope born, theologian dies, failed End Times prophecy

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages list some of the events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the birth of Pope Pius II, the death of influential theologian Jacob Arminius, and the final failed End Times prophecy of former Family Radio President Harold Camping.

