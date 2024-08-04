This week in Christian history: Roger Williams’ book burned, CEF founder dies

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Roger Williams (c.1603-1683), founder of Providence colony and supporter of the separation of church and state, landing in what is now Rhode Island in 1636.
Roger Williams (c.1603-1683), founder of Providence colony and supporter of the separation of church and state, landing in what is now Rhode Island in 1636. | Public Domain

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Johannes Megapolensis arriving in America, the death of the founder of Child Evangelism Fellowship, and the burning of Roger Williams’ book.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.