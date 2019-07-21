Church & Ministries | Sunday, July 21, 2019
This week in Christian history: Saint Bridget dies, Oswald Chambers born, Pilgrims

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
"The First Thanksgiving at Plymouth", by Jennie Brownscombe offers an early 20th century perspective on the 1621 event. Courtesy Pilgrim Hall Museum. | (Photo: Pilgrim Hall Museum)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 21-27, in Church history. They include the death of an influential Swedish saint, the birth of Oswald Chambers and Pilgrims leaving for England to join the Mayflower.

