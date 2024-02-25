Home News This week in Christian history: Salem Witch Trials begin, Ethelbert Talbot dies, pope issues decree on clergy taxes

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Pope Boniface VII issuing a decree on taxes, the death of Episcopal Bishop Ethelbert Talbot, and the beginning of the Salem Witch Trials.

1

2

3

4

Next