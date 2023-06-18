This week in Christian history: SBC apologizes for slavery, Matthew Henry dies, Exodus International closes

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events in Christian history this week — June 18 to June 24. They include the closure of Exodus International, the Southern Baptist Convention apologizing for slavery and the death of Matthew Henry.

1

2

3

4

Next