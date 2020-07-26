This week in Christian history: Scottish preacher martyred, OPC founder born, Lutheran missionary to India

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, July 26–Aug. 1, in Church history. They include a Scottish preacher being martyred, the founder of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church being born, and a Lutheran missionary arriving in India.