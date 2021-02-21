This week in Christian history: Samaritan’s Purse founded, Swaggart admits sin, Eric Liddell dies This week in Christian history: Samaritan’s Purse founded, Swaggart admits sin, Eric Liddell dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings may be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight events that happened this week — Feb. 21 through Feb. 27 — in Church history.

They include the death of missionary and Olympic gold medalist Eric Liddell, televangelist Jimmy Swaggart preaching his “I have sinned” sermon and Samaritan’s Purse's founding.

