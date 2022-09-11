This week in Christian history: Sweet Hour of Prayer published, Crystal Cathedral bankruptcy sale

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the publishing of the hymn “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” the death of a pioneering woman preacher, and a judge approving the bankruptcy sale of Crystal Cathedral.

1

2

3

4

Next