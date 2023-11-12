 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: US Christian Commission formed; Richard Baxter born

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Father Thomas H. Mooney, chaplain of the 69th Infantry Regiment of the New York State Militia and Irish American soldiers at a Catholic Mass at Fort Cocoran, Arlington Heights, Virginia, on June 1, 1861. | Wikimedia Commons

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of Richard Baxter, an influential Lutheran theologian, getting his theology doctorate, and the formation of the United States Christian Commission.

