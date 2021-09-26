 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: English hymn writer dies, Christian women's group founder is born

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Hymn book
Upsplash/Michael Maason

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages list some of the events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the death of an English hymn writer, the birth of the co-founder of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, and the first woman being honored as a “doctor of the Church.”

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries