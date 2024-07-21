This week in Christian history: Word of Faith Fellowship accused of abuse, Albert Schweitzer licensed in theology

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Word of Faith Fellowship church in North Carolina, filmed in this WSPA 7News video released on March 27, 2017.
Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Albert Schweitzer being licensed in theology, Dionysius becoming pope, and Word of Faith Fellowship being accused of labor exploitation.

