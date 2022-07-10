Thousands drawn to the Gospel message at Festival Manchester Churches connect with hundreds who made confessions of faith at largest outreach event in a generation

Thousands of people responded to the Gospel message at Festival Manchester, which the organizers described as the largest outreach event in the Northwest of England for a generation.

More than 65,000 people attended the three-day event in Wythenshawe Park last weekend and at least 3,472 responded to the Gospel, according to the organizers, which include The Message Trust and the Luis Palau Association.

“We have had an outstanding time with the people of Wythenshawe and are delighted that we have been able to share the Gospel with so many,” Luis Palau Association said on its website about the event, which was hosted by local churches on July 1-3.

The vision was “to reach the whole region with the good news of Jesus,” The Message Trust said.

Prior to the event, the two organizations, together with local churches, held an 18-month outreach in which they shared the faith even as they organized social action projects. Thousands responded to the Gospel through the projects.

“This is what Festival Manchester was all about — introducing people to Jesus and seeing lives changed both now and for eternity,” Andy Hawthorne, CEO and founder of The Message Trust, said, according to Christian Today. “I honestly believe we got to be part of something huge that God is doing.”

The group said the objective of the activities was “to show people Jesus’ love as well as tell them about it, so churches will be heading out to do just this.”

“Imagine the lasting impact that 200 social action projects could have as teams head out into their communities picking up litter from streets, tidying up gardens or running activities for children, to name just a few of the things that are planned.”

Andrew Palau from The Luis Palau Association, said, “As is always the case, when the Church comes together in unity, serving the city, encouraging the body, and proclaiming the good news boldly, great things happen. And that is exactly what we saw here in Manchester.”

He continued, “I love the United Kingdom and I love serving the region with our many friends and ministry partners. A big thanks to The Message Trust and all the local church partners for inviting the Luis Palau Association to help with this citywide effort.

“What a joy to see the many lives changed through the proclaimed word of God.”

The organizers say they are now following up with those who indicated that they accepted Jesus into their lives. They are being introduced to local churches and offered Christian resources.