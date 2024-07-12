Home News Tim Bowman Jr., Faith City Music top Gospel Airplay chart with ‘Nobody But God’

Tim Bowman Jr.'s song "Nobody But God" with Faith City Music ascended to No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week. This marks the third time Bowman has topped the chart and the second for Faith City Music.

Billboard noted that according to Luminate, the song saw an 8% increase in plays from June 28 to July 4.

“This is my third No. 1 hit, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Bowman Jr. told Billboard. “The way that radio listeners have rallied around this song blows my mind.”

A Detroit native, Bowman Jr. co-authored the track with Demi Borders and Joshua Davis, and co-produced it with Pjay Edmund.

The artist was last on top of the Gospel Airplay chart for two weeks in June 2023 with “Jesus,” also with Faith City Music and Le’Andria Johnson, and “I’m Good,” which was atop the list for a week in February 2016, according to Billboard.

He also had two other top 10s on the chart with “Fix Me” that rose to No. 6 in April 2017, and Vickie Winans’ “How I Get Over You,” which featured Bowman and rose to the No. 3 spot in December 2009.

“'Nobody But God' is from Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music’s LP Welcome to Faith City, which arrived at its No. 4 peak on Top Gospel Albums in November 2022, becoming his third top 10 and Faith City Music’s first," Billboard added.

“Whoaaa THANK YOU! Just got this incredible news that ‘Nobody But God’ is the #1 gospel song in the country!! To God be the glory!! Bowman Jr. wrote on Instagram.

In a previous interview, Bowman Jr. shared how he got led into full-time ministry singing Gospel music.

"I'm an industry kid. ... Actually, I got my first stellar nomination when I was 12 years old. I didn't know anything about what I was doing. I knew that I had a gift to sing. I knew that I loved to sing. And I knew that my family sung," Bowman Jr. told TPi Zone. But when I [turned] 16, I was working at my local church. And really God began to speak to me when I developed a relationship with Him.

"When I developed a relationship and ear to really hear from Him, He really began to speak to me about what I was supposed to do, and I knew I was supposed to be called to sing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He continued: "God has really been the driving force in my life. So really, I give all the glory to Him. ... I have really been setting out on this journey really on assignment. And all these extra doors, I never thought I'd be speaking and teaching. I thought I'd just be singing. And because of my testimony of celibacy and saving myself until marriage now I'm traveling around the world speaking to couples and singles about really upholding what the Scripture says about not having sex until marriage."