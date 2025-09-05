Home News Christian congressman physically accosted on Capitol Hill by anti-Israel protester

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., reportedly got into a physical altercation Thursday with a protester on Capitol Hill who was upset over the war in Gaza, prompting the outspokenly Christian congressman to comment on the smell of the person's breath.

Burchett, who has represented Tennessee's 2nd congressional district since 2019, shoved the protester after the individual bumped into him while grilling him about his position on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, according to Politico.

"Everyone has a right to their opinion, and they can say all of the filthy stuff they want. But they don't have the right to bump the congressman," Will Garrett, a spokesperson for Burchett, told the outlet.

Burchett subsequently quipped that the protester had "bad breath."

The U.S. Capitol Police reportedly questioned the protester, but made no arrest. The USCP told The Christian Post that they cannot discuss any potential investigations for safety reasons.

Burchett has been a staunch supporter of Israel in its two-year war against Hamas, which he and many others have denounced as a terrorist organization. Last year, he introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to defend the Israeli Defense Forces against a decision by the United Nations to place them on a list of child's rights abusers.

Burchett often goes viral on social media for his candid interactions with protesters and reporters on Capitol Hill, which often feature him joking about their appearance.

"He has not called me, and I do not support you wearing black socks with short pants," he replied this week to someone outside the Capitol who asked him if he supports President Donald Trump's call to shut down the government amid a funding fight.

Burchett, who speaks about his Christian faith often on his social media streams, made headlines in 2023 when he publicly criticized former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., amid a vote to oust him as speaker.

Burchett claimed at the time he decided to vote in favor of removing McCarthy after he made a "condescending" remark to him regarding the fact that he was praying about the vote, according to The Hill.

"He just said something that was very condescending to me — and it doesn't really matter at this point — but at that point, I thought to myself that that pretty much sealed it right there," Burchett said.

"I was going down two paths. I said one was keeping my friendship with Kevin McCarthy. And two was my conscience. And so my conscience won out, and it's served me pretty well. And I said I would be praying about it. And I do, I ask God for wisdom," said Burchett, who alleged McCarthy disparaged his religious beliefs.

McCarthy claimed that he had no intention of mocking Burchett's faith.

Burchett was also mocked by Fox News host Brian Kilmeade at the time for praying about the situation, prompting the congressman to push back.

"Please, you were praying about it one minute, the next minute you're going to lead an insurgency?" Kilmeade asked Burchett about the speakership battle, accusing him of following the lead of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"So you don't think that praying about it's important? That's what you're saying? Because that's what you're saying to America," Burchett replied. "Listen, you've got a predetermined answer to everything. I prayed about it."

Burchett has been floated as a possible replacement in the U.S. Senate for outgoing Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who launched her campaign for Tennessee's gubernatorial race last month.