Tim Tebow holds back tears in paying tribute to his 'hero of the faith' Ravi Zacharias

Tim Tebow struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about the impact Ravi Zacharias' ministry has had on his life after learning that no other treatment options are available for the minister's advanced stage of cancer.

Zacharias has been battling a rare form of bone cancer since March and was recently informed by doctors that there’s nothing more they can do.

On Friday, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries shared a health update from Sarah Davis, CEO of RZIM and Zacharias' daughter, who informed the ministry's global staff about her father's condition. “We have just learned that while the tumor in my dad’s sacrum has been responding to the chemotherapy, the area where the cancer metastasized has actually worsened,” Davis wrote. “His oncologist informed us that this cancer is very rare in its aggression and that no options for further treatment remain. Medically speaking, they have done all they are able.”

After learning about Zacharias’ condition, Tebow shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about the impact Zacharias has had on his life and asked that others who've also been impacted by his ministry join him in sharing how he's helped them.

"I think it's really important in life to have heroes, and especially in the faith, and one of my heroes of the faith is a man named Ravi Zacharias. He's not doing very well,” the former NFL quarterback-turned-Minor League Baseball player said.

“So one, I would like to ask you to be praying for him. And two, I know Ravi has inspired me and millions of people around the world, so if he's someone that has inspired you, I would like for you to please write a sweet caption on this, because I would love to be able to show this to him and his team,” Tebow said.

The 2007 Heisman trophy winner is hoping to put together a montage of messages for Zacharias to read while he's back home with his family in Atlanta, Georgia, enjoying whatever time the Lord grants him.

"I'm so grateful for Ravi and his life and our friendship and everything that he has helped mentor me in,” Tebow said. “I just want to share so many of these stories, how he’s touched your life, how he's touched my life, to be able to encourage him before he goes home to his forever home with his Heavenly Father.”

"He will definitely be in the hall of faith, and we're just so grateful for his life, for his impact, for his ministry,” he added.

Zacharias first revealed he had bone cancer in a Facebook post back in March where he announced that doctors had discovered a cancerous tumor on the sacrum, a cancer called sarcoma.

"We are trusting the Lord in this, and we believe we have already seen evidence of His hand,” he said at the time.