Tim Tebow joins with nonprofit to evacuate 59 disabled children from Haiti

Christian football star Tim Tebow partnered with a nonprofit organization to help evacuate 59 disabled children from Haiti as the country descends into turmoil in recent weeks.

Tebow and his nonprofit, the Tim Tebow Foundation, joined forces with The Sentinel Foundation, a group of veteran commandos who fight against sex traffickers, he announced in a recent post on X.

"On this day, I'm so grateful," Tebow posted along with a picture of himself holding one of the evacuated children. "I'm grateful for the amazing frontline heroes that have all come together to care for 59 incredible image-bearers from Haiti who have severe disabilities but are incredible fighters."

"They have been relocated out of danger and into freedom! Thank you to everyone involved — so many to thank, as there really is power when we come together," he added.

In addition to the Sentinel Foundation, Tebow thanked the Jamaican government and other organizations, including the Mission of Hope, HaitiOne, the Anti-Trafficking Bureau from the Dominican Republic and others. He also thanked the doctors and nurses involved in the operation.

Authorities in Florida, such as Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., also played a role, according to Fox News.

"I'm always happy to offer my support and resources to groups like this; they're not just allies, they're brothers," Mills told the outlet. "Their mission to bring vulnerable people home is one I wholeheartedly endorse."

Mills has spearheaded other efforts to evacuate Americans from Haiti, including missionary Miriam Cinotti, according to NBC News.

Austin Holmes, operations officer at Sentinel, told Fox News that their efforts were fraught by restrictions imposed by the U.S. and others.

"The largest obstacle in our mission was probably the rapidly changing and tightening restrictions from the U.S. and host nations like the Dominican Republic," Holmes said.

"We understand they are seeking to protect, but when you effectively cut out the private sector, who is significantly quicker and often more entrepreneurial in their response and capabilities, you limit the level of care and reduce the number of people served," Holmes continued. "This remains a major obstacle in the humanitarian crisis facing Haiti."

The country has faced increasing insecurity since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Gang violence has been roiling Haiti in recent weeks after the Caribbean nation's Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he would resign amid the escalating chaos.

Among those trapped there are American missionary Jill Dolan and several of her adopted children. She has pleaded for prayers as they await rescue and has accused the Biden administration of abandoning Americans trapped in the country.

The U.S. State Department re-issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Haiti in July 2023, advising Americans to stay away and ordering all U.S. citizens and non-emergency government employees to leave as soon as possible.

Last week, the Evangelical humanitarian charity World Vision warned children are the most impacted in a country facing severe food insecurity and malnutrition.

According to the organization, over 5,000 people were killed in Haiti in 2023. Since the escalation of violence began on Feb. 29, over 15,000 people have been displaced from their homes, bringing the number of displaced Haitians to an estimated 362,000.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said this week that over 125,000 children are imminently threatened by severe acute malnutrition even as “life-saving supplies are ready to be delivered if violence stops and roads and hospitals are opened.”