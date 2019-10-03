Tim Tebow makes surprise visit to maximum security prison, shares Gospel with inmates

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

ESPN football analyst Tim Tebow was in Waco, Texas, where he made a surprise visit to the Alfred D. Hughes maximum-security prison on Thursday.

“So encouraged by what God is doing at Alfred Hughes prison and grateful for the time spent with my new brothers in Christ today!” the outspoken Christian wrote on Instagram.



Alfred D. Hughes maximum-security prison holds over 2,000 inmates and Tebow met with a group of them there where he shared the Gospel and even took part in a pushups contest that he lost. TMZ reported that he was defeated 84-71 in the pushup competition.

“Excited to see how they will use their lives for the Kingdom as they grow closer to God and encourage others to live in faith,” he shared.

The Florida Gators Heisman Trophy winner thanked the warden and the entire staff for opening their doors to him.

In a separate Instagram post, Tebow shared a photo of himself and some of the inmate pointing up to God.

“Beyond blessed to spend time encouraging new brothers in Christ and that through Jesus they can have hope for a better tomorrow, and an eternity in heaven!” he wrote.

Tebow was initially contacted by a father of one of the inmates who asked if the athlete would stop by the prison while he was in Waco, KWTX reported. Tebow's foundation then got in touch with a prison ministry called Discipleship Unlimited, led by Waco residents Suzanne and Terry Mabry, and they arranged the prison visit.

The news site reports that Tebow’s visit was scheduled for just a few hours, but the newly engaged public figure ended up spending five hours with the inmates.

"I was just so emotional, I started crying and was blown away," Ministry leader Suzanne Mabry told KWTX. "He was in such a rush when we left but just to spend the day doing this when he could have been doing whatever but this is his passion and it just showed. It meant so much to us and it meant so much to the guys. Just to know someone cared."