Tim Tebow, Miss Universe Demi Nel-Peters saving sex for wedding night

HOLLYWOOD — Longtime bachelor and beloved Christian athlete Tim Tebow proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, at the top of the year and the 31-year-old virgin says he's still waiting until his wedding night to have sex.

The Christian Post attended the Los Angeles premiere for “Run The Race” Monday where Tebow spoke of his romance with Nel-Peters.

“You know what’s crazy is we both kinda knew the first or second time we hung out,” the former NFL quarterback-turned-minor league baseball player said during a roundtable interview about knowing she was the one he wanted to marry.

Tebow has been outspoken throughout his college and professional sports career about his celibacy and waiting until marriage to have sex. And now, despite being engaged to Miss Universe 2017, the successful athlete says he's still saving himself for that special day and revealed Nel-Peters is too.

“It’s just a choice that we made, that we both wanted to do that together and we’ll try to make it as special as possible,” Tebow said.

On the red carpet for the film's premiere Monday night, Nel-Peters told CP that the couple hasn't yet started planning their wedding because Tebow is “busy with baseball season.”

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, People magazine reported. After the proposal, which took place in front of an arbor and a custom bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met, South African singer Matthew Mole serenaded the two with their favorite song, "The Wedding Song."

News of the couple's budding romance was made known in July 2018 when Tebow told ESPN he was blessed to have a beauty queen in his life.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," Tebow said. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

In August 2018, Nel-Peters, who is from South Africa and won the Miss Universe crown in November 2017, wished her new beau a happy birthday on Instagram, confirming to the public that they were in a relationship.

On the "Today" show, Tebow opened up about how everything with Nel-Peters began.

"We actually met through one of our nonprofits called Night to Shine," Tebow told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in September.

Night to Shine is a worldwide event sponsored by the Tebow Foundation for people with special needs.

"Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa,'' he continued. "We kind of met and started talking through that and haven't stopped."