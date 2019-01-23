Tim Tebow releases new trailer for upcoming film ‘Run the Race’ (Watch)

The official trailer for Tim Tebow’s upcoming film "Run the Race" shows the bond between two brothers whose dream of a new life seems lost.

Feeling abandoned by their father after their mother's death, the hope of getting a college football scholarship and moving to a new town seems out of reach for brothers Zach and David after a fight leads to a life-altering injury that renders Zach unable to get back on the field.

Co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother Robby, the film’s trailer was released Wednesday and gives viewers a glimpse into the heartbreaking lives of the fictional brothers.

“God does love you; He loves you like crazy,” says a quote that kicks off the trailer.

Much like Tim's story, "Run the Race" aims to show what's possible when someone "runs to — instead of from — the love of God," the film's synopsis says in part.

"Zach, who's an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach — and his dreams — on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and points Zach toward hope," the film's synopsis adds.

The film will be showing in theaters nationwide starting on Feb. 22.

"I wanted to be part of something that's encouraging and inspirational to the viewer. I believe 'Run the Race' accomplishes this by showing two brothers struggling with real life, but getting through it by supporting each other and their faith," Tebow, the former NFL quarterback-turned-Minor League Baseball player said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "I hope those who see it can walk away with more faith, hope, and love."

The Tebow brothers lent their famous last name and talents to tell this fictional story. Following in the footsteps of Christian filmmakers the Kendrick brothers and Erwin brothers, "Run the Race" marks the Tebow brothers' first shot at creating feature films.

Tanner Stine ("NCIS," HBO's "Here & Now") stars in the movie as Zach; Evan Hofer ("Kickin' It") as David; Mykelti Williamson ("Fences," "Forrest Gump") as the boys' coach; and Frances Fisher ("Titanic") as their surrogate mother. Supporting cast includes Kristoffer Polaha, Mario Van Peebles and Heisman-winner Eddie George.

Directed by Chris Dowling ("Where Hope Grows"); and co-written by Jake McEntire, Dowling and Jason Baumgardner, the film is brought to audiences by Reserve Entertainment and 10th Leper Productions.

USA Today reported that the Tebow brothers both have cameo roles in the film, but the Christian athlete says those appearances might not make the final cut.

Joining Robby and Tim Tebow in the list of executive producers are Bill Reeves, Erik Weir, Trey Brunson, Joe Kosakowski and Erik Dellenback.

For more information, visit Run the Race Movie.com.