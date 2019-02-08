1,000 volunteers help NJ megachurch host Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’ prom

A New Jersey-based megachurch and its 1,000 volunteers will be joining 650 congregations worldwide in hosting “Night to Shine” proms tonight.

Organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is headed by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, the “Night to Shine” prom for individuals with special needs was first observed in 2015.

Liquid Church, a congregation with approximately 4,000 regular worship attendance and six sites, will host “Night to Shine” proms at their campuses in Bridgewater, Mountainside, and Parsippany on Friday evening. Each location is expected to have a few hundred attendees.

It is “our passion and privilege to serve families with special needs,” said Brooke LeMunyon, a spokesperson for Liquid Church, to The Christian Post Tuesday.

“At Liquid we say Night to Shine is the best night of the year and for the last several years volunteers have signed up in record time to help give our guests the royal treatment,” said LeMunyon.

“We love that our church celebrates people with special needs and feel privileged to be a part of an organization where the people of our church truly want to be a part of Night to Shine, even inviting their friends and families to serve and help create an unforgettable prom night experience for our guests.”

This is the fifth year that Liquid Church will be observing Night to Shine, joining an estimated 650 congregations throughout in the United States and abroad.

As part of the festivities, guests will be greeted by a “buddy” who will be their host for the evening. Guests also walk a red carpet, as well as a friendly paparazzi welcome and flowers.

The “Night to Shine” prom will also include hair and makeup stations, food, games, dancing, and will culminate in a ceremony where each guest is crowned a prom king or prom queen.

“Night To Shine is not only an evening for guests to shine, but for churches to shine, for volunteers to shine, and most importantly, for Christ to shine. At Liquid Church, we hope to make this a reality for all our guests and volunteers,” added LeMunyon.

Last year, more than 500 churches in over a dozen countries took part in the “Night to Shine” prom. One location was St. Paul Lutheran Church of Boca Raton, Florida. Hosting their third "Night to Shine" prom, the event had about 160 guests.

The Rev. Steve Carretto, pastor at St. Paul Lutheran, told CP in an interview last year that the prom was a "great success" and full of "laughing and smiling."

"Our hope is that they see that they are treasured by God, that they had a night celebrating them because God celebrates them daily," said Carretto.

"I hope they took away that there is a community called the Church that loves to love people and care for them and their families and in so doing receive such a blessing from God."