Home News Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh announce pregnancy: 'So over the moon'

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The retired NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner, 37, and the 29-year-old former Miss Universe announced in a statement to People magazine: “We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh said, while Tim added he’s "honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad."

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," said Demi-Leigh, who's now 16 weeks pregnant. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband ... that we get to do parenting together.”

The couple also shared a video announcing the pregnancy on social media along with the caption, “Baby Tebow.”

Tim said his wife will be "a fierce defender and protector," adding, "She will be extremely loyal and loving. Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."

Demi-Leigh described Tim as "extremely gracious," saying, "Our Savior gave us the ultimate amount of grace, and I see Tim live that out as a walking example every single day. That is something that will be so instrumental."

She added, "Tim is one of the most thoughtful people. He is literally one of the best gift-givers I have ever met. I just think he’s one of the wisest people I’ve ever met — and I know that’s a bold statement, but I truly believe it."

Tim and Demi-Leigh first met in 2018 and wed in January 2020. An outspoken Christian, Tebow openly talked about his decision to remain pure until marriage throughout his career, linking his stance on abstinence to his Christian upbringing and desire to honor God with his choices.

Tebow and the South African model host the annual Night to Shine event that celebrates the lives of children and adults with special needs.

The former University of Florida Gator is also the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, an organization that advocates for victims of human trafficking and child exploitation, as well as other vulnerable people in need of the Gospel.

In a 2023 interview with The Christian Post, Tebow opened up about his organization’s latest campaign against human trafficking, "Unknown & Unfinished.” The campaign's goals include expanding global rescue operations to identify exploited children and equipping law enforcement with the resources to increase its capacity to locate victims and offenders.

Tebow, the son of missionaries, quoted John 16:33 as one of the Bible verses that help the team stand against spiritual warfare.

"The night before Jesus goes to the cross, He tells His disciples, and they don't really get it," Tebow told CP. "A lot like me! Sometimes, you just don't really get it. But He said, 'For in Me you have peace. In the world, you will have trials and tribulations, but take heart, I have overcome the world.'"

"And we need to remember that where we find peace is in Him; we know there's going to be trials and tribulations, but we can take heart," Tebow said. "We can choose courage."

The television analyst added that an issue like human trafficking has to "break our hearts."

"It has to do something that's enough for people to say, 'Oh my goodness! Look at the number of kids in the country and around the world.' and in our backyard. So many boys and girls are in their darkest hour of need. That's the heart of why we care so much about this and why we are trying to rally people to this."