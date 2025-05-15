Home News Cardinal Timothy Dolan to be honored with Canterbury Medal for religious liberty advocacy

An American Catholic Church cardinal serving on President Donald Trump's newly established religious freedom commission will be awarded a medal for his longstanding advocacy on the issue.

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty announced in a statement Wednesday that it will honor Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York with the Canterbury Medal.

He will be honored with the award at the 2025 Canterbury Medal Gala in New York City on May 22. The medal is awarded to "an individual who has demonstrated courage and commitment to defending religious freedom in America and around the globe."

"As a shepherd of the Church, a national Catholic leader, and former president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops — where he also served as chairman of its Committee for Religious Liberty — Cardinal Dolan's career has been marked by an unwavering defense of religious liberty for all."

Having led the Archdiocese of New York for over 15 years, Dolan is viewed as one of the most influential Catholic voices in the U.S. He served as the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2010 to 2013 and also served a term as chair of the USCCB's Committee for Religious Liberty. Becket praised Dolan for being "an advocate for the rights of religious institutions and individuals alike."

"Whether testifying before Congress, engaging with the press, or shepherding one of the largest Catholic populations in the country, Cardinal Dolan has staunchly defended the right of all people to live out their faith freely and publicly," the announcement reads.

Dolan reacted to the news by declaring that religious freedom "isn't just about protecting what happens in church on Sundays — it's about defending the right of every person to live their faith openly, every day of the week."

The religious leader described religious liberty as "a gift from God — not from government — and it must be protected for people of all faiths."

"I'm grateful to receive the Canterbury Medal as part of this vital mission," he said.

Becket President and CEO Mark Rienzi praised Dolan as "a towering figure in the fight for religious liberty, not just for Catholics, but for people of all faiths," adding, "Cardinal Dolan's leadership in the public square has shaped the national conscience on religious freedom and strengthened the resolve of those who defend it."

The selection of Dolan as the 2025 Canterbury Medal recipient comes less than two weeks after President Donald Trump named the Catholic leader to his newly established Religious Liberty Commission.

Trump tasked the commission with compiling a "comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, the impact of religious liberty on American society, current threats to domestic religious liberty, strategies to preserve and enhance religious liberty protections for future generations, and programs to increase awareness of and celebrate America's peaceful religious pluralism." The president also tapped the commission with recommending "steps to secure domestic religious liberty by executive or legislative actions."

Becket has given the Canterbury Medal to several notable prominent public figures over the years, including former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; radio host Eric Metaxas and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

Dolan's recognition marks the first time a Catholic Church leader has been honored with the award since then-Archbishop Charles Chaput of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia won the 2009 Canterbury Medal.

The Canterbury Medal is not the only award Becket plans to give out at its gala next week. The religious liberty law firm indicated that it plans to bestow the Legal Service Award upon the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP for its efforts to counter antisemitism on college campuses in the case Frankel v. Regents of the University of California.

Becket collaborated with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in the lawsuit, which challenges the move by administrators at the University of California Los Angeles to allow student activists protesting Israel's action following the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack perpetrated by Hamas to set up "Jew exclusion zones." While a federal judge issued an order blocking the school from allowing "Jew exclusion zones," litigation continues as Jewish students allege additional acts of hostility from the administration.