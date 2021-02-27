Singer Todd Dulaney seeing miracles, signs and wonders while singing Word of God Singer Todd Dulaney seeing miracles, signs and wonders while singing Word of God

Professional baseball player turned gospel singer Todd Dulaney is now singing songs composed of words from the Bible and, as a result, is seeing God's miraculous work.

His latest single, “Revelation 4,” was taken directly from the words found in that chapter of the Bible.



"We just dug into the book of Revelation,” he told The Christian Post in an interview. “I've been singing scripture lately and it's been successful, not just for me, but for the people. I've been able to release the Word of God over people.”

The award-winning singer first started singing God's Word during his concerts and then released an EP, Back to the Book. He's continuing that momentum and said singing God’s words is “a whole different ballgame.”

"We've been intentional, my band and I, about making sure that we're not just singing what we say. But we're singing what He said and what He thinks. And this new song, we just popped open the book of Revelation and sang the heart of God and what's going on around the throne of God,” he explained.

"Every night that we popped the Word open, it unlocked something crazy in our live concerts. So from there, it just made us want to dive in a little bit more, and we went to Revelation,” Dulaney continued. “I kind of stayed away from Revelation, but now that I got in there, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' It's so beautiful to see the way they talk about what they're seeing in Heaven. The vision that John gives you of what he sees around the throne is crazy, so I had to write some type of melody to it.”

The Illinois native encouraged people to remain heavenly-minded in these times and really focus on what is said in the Word of God about what awaits us in Heaven.

Since singing the word out in the atmosphere, Dulaney has seen the Bible lived out in real time.

"We get all type of miracle testimonies. We've seen blinded eyes open. We've got reports of tumors drying up in cancer,” he testified.

He experienced “one of the most powerful testimonies” at one of his concerts after witnessing a blind woman in Arkansas regain her sight after being completely blind for 16 years.

“It was just a night where the Holy Spirit had us calling out miracles,” Dulaney recalled. "It was pressed upon us that night, no matter what song we went to, it was still about miracles that night. I'm like, 'Man, why do we keep talking about this?' [And] this lady, she came up to the front and said, 'I can see shadows now.' We were tripping!”

“So the pastor of that house came up and then he began to take it further. He said, 'You know, what, if you can see shadows, let's go for the whole thing.' We're praying, we're warring, we're worshiping, and then by the time she left stage [she] was able to see with complete clarity,” Dulaney celebrated.

Now every time he's in Arkansas, the healed woman attends his concerts.

"She reminds us of the night that she received her sight from the Word of God. It is the highest level of truth,” he declared. “I believe that, as a Body, if we stick to what He said more, we will see more of the results that He intended for.”

Dulaney stressed that believers today have a unique opportunity to reflect God in hard times.

"If you're still alive today, then you have something very, very valuable to offer to the chaos that's going on in the world. You wouldn't even be here if you were not important, if you were not appointed, if you were not chosen to be alive during the chaos,” he assured. “That's how important it is that we release what God has put on the inside of us right now.”

The husband and father stressed that everybody is a carrier of the glory of God, and he hopes people will share God in these times when so many are losing their “identity.”

“We have no clue who we are as a people; we have no clue of royalty, we don't know,” Dulaney maintained. “The only thing that will restore that glory is the presence of God.”

The world needs a “mass revival” with the presence of God, he added, emphasizing that there are only two choices: revival or “going back” to the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.

"This pandemic has forced us to develop a real prayer life or real intimate situation with God,” he noted. “I think it was intentionally allowed by God so that we can develop a real relationship with Him, a real one-on-one. That's the only way that we're going to be sustained.”

The eOne artist maintained that this generation is inundated with nothing but “false realities,” and people really have to have a relationship where the "Holy Spirit is guiding them."

"I know that people are not spending time in the Word because if we were, the Church, the Body would have responded with spiritual violence with all of the chaos. We would have had some sort of response to fight and do battle in the spirit. But we laid down with the chaos as a Body, and we took what the enemy had. But that was because we weren't prepared,” he added.

Dulaney’s “Revelation 4” is now available. For more information, visit todddulaneyland.com.

