Home News Toddler reportedly suspended from nursery school for transphobia: 'Totalitarian insanity'

A toddler in the United Kingdom was reportedly suspended from a nursery school for allegedly exhibiting transphobia.

Data from the country's Department of Education show that the student, who was 3 or 4 years old, was among 94 students who were suspended or expelled from similar primary schools for "abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity" during the 2022-2023 academic year, according to The Telegraph.

Of the 94 suspended pupils that year, 10 were aged 7 or younger and one was 4 or younger, though the government data did not provide details of the children's identities. The data also reportedly show that the number of students suspended or expelled from all state primary schools for homophobic or transphobic behavior increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, criticized what she believes is the absurdity of the situation.

"Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called "transphobia" or homophobia is one such example," she told The Telegraph.

"Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children," she continued, adding that this isn't an isolated case.

British author J.K. Rowling, who has been outspoken against the issue of transgenderism and men in women's sports, torched the story Monday as "totalitarian insanity."

"If you think small children should be punished for being able to [recognize] sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them," the "Harry Potter" creator wrote on X.

The case echoes that of Nigel and Sally Rowe, parents from the Isle of Wight who took legal action in 2021 when a Church of England school labeled their 6-year-old son as potentially "transphobic." They had complained upon learning their son and his classmates were expected to accept that one of them had transitioned from a girl to a boy.

The Rowes were ultimately awarded more than $23,900 in legal costs and a commitment from the British government to reform trans-affirming policies in schools, though Nigel Rowe told Fox News Digital in 2022 that representatives from the affiliated Church of England opposed them in their fight.

"They still don't support us," he said at the time. "It's a bizarre world we live in."

"The Bible says we do not fight against flesh and blood, but against spiritual principalities," Nigel said, referencing Ephesians 6:12. "As a Christian, I believe that there is a demonic realm bent on the destruction of everything that is of God."

"Destroy the family, and you'll destroy society. ... Destroy the family and then the culture will collapse. I very much see [transgender ideology] as that, and it's very much a movement throughout the world," he added.

A spokesperson for the U.K. Department of Education gave a statement to The Telegraph without addressing the allegedly transphobic toddler.

"All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse," the spokesperson said. "The Education Secretary has been clear that she expects school leaders to enforce good behavior and we are committed to a comprehensive program of behavior support for schools."

"Our Plan for Change sets out our relentless focus on making sure every child gets the best life chances, no matter their background, including establishing free breakfast clubs in every primary school, providing access to mental health support and making attendance one of the four core priorities of our school improvement teams," the statement added.