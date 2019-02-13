Tom Brady says his wife is a 'good witch,' shares rituals that helped him win Super Bowl

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

While getting his playoff beard shaved off during a recent charity event, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady jokingly detailed how his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is a “good witch” and uses superstitious rituals in an attempt to help him win.

The comments have some Christians accusing Brady and his wife of practicing “witchcraft.”

While leaning in a barber’s chair at Gillette’s World Shaving Headquarters in South Boston, the six-time Super Bowl winner was asked if he had any superstitions going into the New England Patriots recent Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

The answer Brady provided was a more detailed answer than some might have expected.

“You know, I’ve learned a lot from my wife over the years,” Brady responded, according to a video from CBS Boston. “She’s so about the power of intention and believing things that are really going to happen.”

The 41-year-old explained that his Brazilian supermodel wife, whom he wedded in 2009, “always makes a little altar for me at the game.”

“Cause she just wills it so much. So she put together a little altar for me that I could bring, with pictures of my kids,” He explained. “And I have these little special stones, and healing stones, and protection stones, that she has me wear a necklace.”

Brady further explained that he takes “drops” that his wife makes and then says a little “mantra.”

“I stopped questioning her a long time ago,” Brady assured. “It works.”

Having won three Super Bowls since 2015 at older ages, Brady said he has learned to “just shut up and listen” to his wife.

“And at first I was like, ‘This is kind of crazy,’” Brady admitted. “And then, about four years ago, we were playing the [Seattle] Seahawks, and she said, ‘You better listen to me. This is your year, but this is all the things you’re going to have to do to win.’ And I did all those things, and by God, you know, it worked. It was pretty good.”

Brady said that Bundchen correctly predicted that the Patriots would not win the Super Bowl in 2016. The Patriots ended up losing to the Denver Broncos in the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Brady added that she correctly predicted the next year was going to the Patriot's year. The Patriots ended up winning the Super Bowl in 2017 with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

“So it was early January this year, and I said, ‘Babe, I’m asking: Like, do we have a chance?’” Brady recalled. “And she said, ‘Yeah, but you’re going to have to do a lot of work, and you’re really going to have to listen to me.’”

“So man, I listen to her. And right after the game, she said, ‘See I did a lot of work. You do your work, I do mine!’” Brady continued. “She said, ‘You’re lucky you married a witch. I’m just a good witch.’”

Brady grew up in a Roman Catholic home but admitted in a 2015 interview that he and Bundchen are “into everything” religiously. His answer then was in response to a question about the presence of a menorah in his house.

“We’re not Jewish,” Brady was quoted as saying. “But I think we’re into everything. ... I don’t know what I believe. I think there’s a belief system, I’m just not sure what it is.”

Prior to the Super Bowl in 2012 when the Patriots lost to the New York Giants, Bundchen reportedly sent an email to her friends and family asking them to pray for the Patriots’ success in that game.

“My sweet friends and family,” the e-mail read. “This sunday will be a really important day in my husband’s life. He and his team worked so hard to get to this point and now they need us more than ever to send them positive energy so they can fulfill their dream of winning this super bowl.”

“So I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong. Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this sunday.”

Brady’s remark during the Gillette charity event drew strong reactions from popular yet controversial conservative broadcaster Rick Wiles of TruNews who claimed on “The Godcast” that Brady’s “soul is defiled” because “he’s having intimate relations with a witch.”

“She’s a witch,” Wiles proclaimed. “She’s not just … somebody who has some goofy new-age ideas. She’s a witch.”

After receiving pushback to his comments about the couple by media in New England, Wiles defended his remark.

“They not only come together physically, they come together spiritually, and so that is why I said this is a really serious problem because Tom Brady is married to a woman who is practicing witchcraft,” Wiles said.

Users on Twitter have also used the comments to claim that Brady and Bundchen are practicing witchcraft.

“Tom Brady was baptized as a Catholic, but his real religion is paganism,” Father Peter West of St. John’s Catholic Church in Orange, New Jersey, wrote on in a Tweet. “He attributes his Super Bowl wins to his wife's witchcraft.”

While Brady might contribute his success to his wife's rituals, at least one of his teammates, running back Rex Burkhead, told CBN News prior to the Super Bowl that the team has grown because so many of the players don't play for themselves.

"Those earthly glories, stats, awards, what not, you play for God's glory!" Burkhead said. "Just out there and glorify Him with the talents He's given you, make the most of those abilities to give all the praise to Him."