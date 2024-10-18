Home News Top 6 moments from the Al Smith Dinner with Trump

Former President Donald Trump was the only presidential candidate to appear at the prestigious 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in Manhattan on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was repeatedly criticized during the event for being the first presidential candidate in 40 years to skip the dinner, which has been a staple of presidential campaigns for decades. She appeared instead in a pre-recorded video, which was not well-received by the audience.

Trump torched Harris for being "disrespectful" for not attending, and joked that former Vice President Walter Mondale was the last presidential candidate to avoid the event attended by many prominent Catholics, including the archbishop of New York.

"It did not go well for him," Trump said of Mondale, who lost all but his home state in 1984 to former President Ronald Reagan. "He was expected to do well, and it didn't work out. It shows you there is a God."

Here are 6 highlights from the dinner.