Top 6 moments from the Al Smith Dinner with Trump

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, points to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on Oct. 17, 2024, in New York City. Trump was the featured speaker with comedian Jim Gaffigan as the master of ceremonies at the the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. The dinner, a white-tie charity event that benefits Catholic charities, is known for political figures poking fun at one another. The foundation honors the late Alfred E. Smith, former governor of New York and America's first Catholic presidential nominee.
Former President Donald Trump was the only presidential candidate to appear at the prestigious 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in Manhattan on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was repeatedly criticized during the event for being the first presidential candidate in 40 years to skip the dinner, which has been a staple of presidential campaigns for decades. She appeared instead in a pre-recorded video, which was not well-received by the audience.

Trump torched Harris for being "disrespectful" for not attending, and joked that former Vice President Walter Mondale was the last presidential candidate to avoid the event attended by many prominent Catholics, including the archbishop of New York.

"It did not go well for him," Trump said of Mondale, who lost all but his home state in 1984 to former President Ronald Reagan. "He was expected to do well, and it didn't work out. It shows you there is a God."

Here are 6 highlights from the dinner.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

