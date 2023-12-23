Top 7 faith-inspired films of 2023
2023 was another successful year for faith-inspired movies.
“Jesus Revolution” kicked off the year by surpassing $50 million at the box office, followed by “Sound of Freedom” that was popular among Christian audiences and reached the coveted No. 1 spot at the box office for its July 4th release.
More recently, “After Death” became the highest-grossing documentary since 2019 and the top-grossing faith-based documentary of all time.
The following is a list of some of the most popular Christian films of the year.
