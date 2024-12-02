Home News Once known 'city of churches,' Toronto declares December as 'Christian Heritage Month'

Once known as the “city of churches” with 90 church buildings listed in the inner zone during the year 1893, the Canadian city of Toronto has become known as a multicultural metropolis with diverse faiths and beliefs.

While nowadays just under half of the population of Toronto identify as Christian, a new initiative highlighting the historical and contemporary importance of Christianity for the city has led the Toronto City Council to proclaim December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

On Nov. 13, Cllr. Nick Mantas put forward the motion, seconded by Cllr. Frances Nunziata, which was passed with 11 votes in favor and 4 votes against. In a summary, the two councilors noted that Christianity remains “the most followed religion” in Canada, with more than half of Canadians identifying with the faith. “The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms even mentions God in its very first sentence,” they added.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Since the month of December celebrates the birth of Jesus at Christmas, the councilors successfully argued that it would be an appropriate month to laud the city’s Christian heritage.

“During this time, Christian faith groups utilize literature, art, music, gastronomy, and architecture to tell the stories of Jesus and His compassion, love, acceptance and the good news of the Gospel he brought. December is associated with the tradition of gift giving and gathering of family, friends and people of all faiths. Christian organizations and places of worship offer religious services, unique events, and initiatives that highlight a strong Christian heritage during the month of December.”

Furthermore, the councilors pointed out that other religions and heritages are given recognition in Canada but there is a lack of such dedicated commemorations for Christianity in the country.

“As proud citizens of this diverse and culturally rich nation, we believe it is important to recognize and celebrate the contributions of all religious and cultural groups,” the councilors added.

Statistics Canada lists 669,320 Catholics in Toronto, according to data from 2021, 24.2% of the city’s total population. An additional 10.7% are “other Christians,” representing 294,190 people. Several smaller denominations and groups add up to 11.6%, bringing the total to 46.5% identifying as Christian. These figures compare to 845,615 or 30.6% of the population declaring no religion and secular perspectives.

The vote to officially mark December as “Christian Heritage Month” in Toronto has been hailed a “significant milestone” by Molly Banerjei, who came up with the idea six months ago alongside husband Jay and impassioned volunteers from Christian Music Festival, a multi-denominational organization celebrating the contributions of Canadian Christians.

Banerjei, the chief executive officer for the Christian Heritage Month Initiative, told Christian Daily International that the debate leading up to the city council decision was “spirited and, at times, intense.” She insisted that there was no particular resistance from others in getting the city council to support the initiative.

“While there were differing opinions during the council debate, there has been no significant opposition to the event itself,” she said. “The proclamation has been widely welcomed and celebrated within the community.”

The reasoning behind the month’s dedication recognized “the values of love, service and compassion that define the Christian community,” according to Banerjei.

“Our vision is to honor the incredible diversity within Canada’s Christian community —representing First Nations, Africans, Latin Americans, Asians, Middle Easterners, Europeans and people from every continent — through meaningful events that foster unity, build deeper connections, and celebrate the contributions that have enriched Canada’s cultural fabric,” she added.

“The Christian Heritage Month initiative is a dynamic, multi-denominational movement dedicated to celebrating the vibrant cultural, social, and artistic contributions of Canada’s Christian community.”

Toronto churches have “absolutely” supported the initiative, alongside fellowships from other municipalities, added Banerjei. A celebratory event for the heritage month decision was held on Nov. 21.

“This is the Holy Spirit’s idea that has been entrusted to my husband Jay and me,” Banerjei said. “I have the privilege of leading the charge for this campaign, ensuring that its vision and mission are fulfilled.

“This initiative has fostered a sense of unity and celebration among Christians in the city.”

Banerjei noted that Christian Heritage Month is being recognized in December by 35 Canadian municipalities so far. These include: Ajax, Aurora, Bradford, Caledon, Clarington, Durham Region, Markham, Brampton, Milton, Mississippi Mills, Orillia, Ottawa, Pickering, Rideau Lakes, Sudbury, Wainfleet, Welland, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince George, Whistler, Red Deer and Okotos.

“This growing movement unites diverse voices and fosters a sense of belonging, enriching our nation’s identity and promoting inclusivity for all Canadians,” Banerjei said.

The team, led by Banerjei and her husband Jay, are calling on other Canadians to support the declaration of December as Christian Heritage Month for Canada as a whole. A petition has been set up for those wanting to see this happen.

“Together, we can celebrate Canada’s diverse Christian heritage and the incredible contributions that have shaped our country,” added Banerjei. ”Your voice matters!”

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International