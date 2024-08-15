Home News Toxic workplace, plagiarism, border crisis: 5 Kamala Harris controversies since 2020

Having secured enough support from delegates to become the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris has not been without controversy throughout her political career.

As the first female and first African American vice president in American history, she is trying to make history again by becoming America's first female president.

The Christian Post previously released a list of controversies surrounding the former California senator and attorney general when she was first named President Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate in 2020.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

This new list of headline-grabbing actions on her part continues where the previous list left off, going from an October 2020 interview into her time in the Biden administration.

Here are five additional controversies surrounding Harris that have occurred since 2020.