Trans ideology is 'fundamentally incompatible with Christian beliefs,' attorney warns

For Mary Hasson, it all started in 1996 with a small band of “transsexual activists” who met in Houston.

It was at that meeting that the International Bill of Gender Rights was created, a document which stated, among other things, that humans “have the right to define their own gender identity regardless of chromosomal sex” or genitalia; the right “to change their bodies cosmetically, chemically, or surgically;” and the right to enter into marital contracts and bear children.

“And nobody cared,” Hasson, an attorney and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., told CP’s Generation Indoctrination event in Dallas. “It was a document that fizzled, got no attention. That was 1996.

“Fast forward to today: here we have those very same beliefs that are now Biden Administration policy. And make no mistake, this is a belief system. It’s a belief about who we are as human beings.”

Hasson was among the speakers in the event’s first panel and warned that transgender ideology is a “global event” that is shaping our world from language to the fields of law and healthcare.

Calling the movement a “danger to women,” Hasson pointed to both the ideological capture of academia and media and the decline of religion as playing key factors in the spread of the trans movement.

“All of a sudden, you had a culture that was still looking for meaning but didn’t have an answer and was much more willing to believe,’ said Hasson. “So now we’re facing a situation where a basic concept like sex — we know what it is, it’s the difference between male and female, it’s a biological term — sex in the law is being redefined to mean gender identity.”

Since the “coming out” of former Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner as Caitlyn Jenner in 2015, transgenderism has grown exponentially, particularly in the West.

According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, the number of young people who identify as trans has doubled just in the last few years, while one in five people who identify as trans are between 13- to 17-years-old.

And because of the subjectivity of gender identity, Hasson said the trans movement poses a dire threat to women in particular.

“Gender identity is a feeling,” she explained. “It’s completely subjective — can’t test for it, can’t prove it, it’s gotta be declared.

“When you make that a legal category, what you’re doing is you’re ensuring that women, in particular, are going to lose all those rights that we got with sex discrimination laws.”

That threat toward women might be most acute, perhaps surprisingly, in the American prison system, where in gender-affirming states like California, biological men — including serial sex offenders — are housed in women’s facilities.

Hasson said because this ideology is pushed through our public education system, it poses a direct threat to biblical Christianity.

“It’s conditioning people to believe something that is fundamentally incompatible with Christian beliefs,” she said.

In her 2018 book, Get Out Now: Why You Should Pull Your Child from Public School Before It's Too Late, Hasson and co-author Theresa Farnan, Ph.D., urged parents to withdraw their children from public schools, pointing to actions being taken at that time under the Obama administration.

Since then, said Hasson, educators are openly advocating for gender identity confusion among children as young as pre-K and kindergarten, “telling kids literally you get to decide if you’re a boy or a girl.”

“They’re teaching children their feelings determine reality, which, as parents, we know that’s a dangerous thing to do,” she added. “But it’s not only taught, it’s reinforced.”

While there have been “bright spots” of resistance in recent years — such as parents who have “awakened” to what’s going on in their public schools and demanding school boards and legislators work to address these issues — Hasson said there’s still much to do.

“It’s really hard to see how these changes are going to make a difference for a child who’s in there right now because it’s coming at them,” she added. “They believe something that’s not true, and not only is it not true, it’s really, really harmful.”