Home News 'The restoration of God's design is urgent': Travis Weber calls for spiritual unity, political action

Montevideo, Uruguay — Speaking at the Ibero-American Congress for Life and Family, Travis Weber, a lawyer and vice president of policy and government affairs at the Family Research Council (FRC), emphasized that "the restoration of God's design for the family and human dignity is urgent" in the midst of the moral and cultural chaos that the world is experiencing today.

The Family Research Council is a Christian organization based in Washington, D.C., founded more than 40 years ago to promote principles of faith, family and freedom in American public life. Weber leads the FRC team that monitors and influences federal policy from a biblical perspective. In recent years, he has worked in alliance with Latin American leaders to strengthen a common pro-life and pro-family front.

In Montevideo, Weber greeted the attendees on behalf of Christians in the United States, stressing that their participation in Congress is not the result of an institutional strategy but of the direct call of the Holy Spirit: "We are not looking for connections, it was the Lord who put this in my heart when José González (advisor to the Congress for Life and Family) came to our office and spoke to us about the cry of Latin America."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Unity in biblical purpose and foundation

During his speech, Weber stated that cooperation between Christian organizations must be based on clear objectives, and proposed an essential one: to proclaim what God declared from the beginning. He quoted Genesis 1 and 2 to remind us that God created man and woman in His image, instituted marriage, and established a divine structure for the family.

"These foundations are under attack like never before in history. But we must affirm that the Word of God is the eternal, perfect and sufficient truth," Weber said. He also warned that Christian activism must depend on the power of the Holy Spirit, not on human strategies: "If we work from our own strength, we will not succeed. We want pro-life laws and the end of gender ideology, but above all we want to see the advancement of the Kingdom of God," he stressed.

Spiritual Healing and Relationship with the Father

One of the axes of his intervention was the importance of emotional and spiritual healing in Christian leaders themselves. "Before we talk about healthy family relationships, we need to be healthy in our relationship with our heavenly Father. Only from there will we be able to influence coherently," he said.

He shared his personal testimony, telling how an experience of spiritual renewal led him to deepen his dependence on the Holy Spirit. "I was already a Christian, I was already working for the family, but the Lord took me to another level of communion. It transformed me and that affected my whole life," she said.

Weber also mentioned that this internal health must be reflected in the message that is transmitted to future generations. "We can't just pass on our customs or ways to them. We must pass on God's vision to them, not our incomplete versions of it," he warned.

Restoration, Government, and Public Witness

Throughout his message, Weber insisted that the restoration of the family must reach all levels, including government structures. "The world needs this restoration. Many are looking for answers, but they are in darkness. Our proclamation must be comprehensive: Jesus saves, but He also restores, transforms, and establishes His Kingdom in all areas of life," he said.

In line with the vision of the Congress, he underlined three fundamental pillars for Christian action today: generational transfer, unity and spiritual healing. "Only with restored hearts can we impact society from the truth of the Gospel. We need to live what we preach to be an authentic witness at all levels," he concluded.

Weber was one of the international speakers invited to the Congress held in the Uruguayan capital, which brings together political, social and religious leaders from all over Ibero-America with the aim of articulating a common agenda in defense of life, family, religious freedom and human dignity.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International