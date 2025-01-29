Home News Trump's border czar asks Selena Gomez about trafficked children: 'Where are the tears for them?'

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, reacted to a video of actress Selena Gomez weeping over the administration deporting illegal migrants, many of whom committed crimes, such as rape or sexual conduct against children.

Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who Trump appointed as his border czar, told Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity on Monday that immigration officials are working to protect national security in the United States.

In response to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport illegal migrants, former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez filmed herself crying and posted the video on Instagram on Monday. While the video has since been deleted, other social media accounts have shared it online.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” the 32-year-old singer and actress said in the video. “I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

After the video went viral, Gomez took it down and posted to her Instagram Story, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” The actress later deleted the response to criticism of the video that showed her crying, according to Variety.

During his Monday interview with Hannity, Homan discussed his meetings with Angel Moms and Dads whose children were murdered by illegal immigrants. The Trump-appointed border czar also said that authorities are focusing on illegal migrants with criminal records.

"We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country,” Homan said. “This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

Following his inauguration last week, Trump signed multiple executive orders, which included the designation of drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations due to “the unacceptable national security risk” to the U.S., among other reasons.

Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency at the southern border, directing the secretary of defense to deploy additional personnel to the border.

"[Trump’s] gonna put the cartels out of business. He declared them a terrorist organization,” Homan told Hannity. “We've got the whole of government — it's going to dismantle these people and wipe them off the face of the Earth. They're not going to go lightly.”

"We're taking them out of the trafficking business,” the border czar added. “We're taking them out of the smuggling business. We're taking them out of the dope business."

Homan believes that the steps taken by the Trump administration will reduce fentanyl overdoes, crimes committed by illegal immigrants, and the sex trafficking of women and children.

“It's worth the investment," he told Hannity. "It's a one-time cost to secure this nation and make America safe again."

As Fox News reported last week, child sex offenders and gang members were among the over 530 illegal immigrants the agency caught during the Trump administration’s deportation campaign. Four out of the 16 gang members arrested belonged to Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela.

The outlet cited ICE records on some of the agency’s arrests, including that of an Ecuadorian national in Buffalo, New York, convicted of rape. Agents also arrested Pedro Julio Mejia in Buffalo, a national from the Dominican Republic convicted of sexual conduct against a child.

Officials also reported the arrest of Gokhan Adriguzel in New York, a Turkish national who is a known or suspected terrorist, according to Fox News.

On the other side of the country, agents arrested Magdaleno Zenen Hernandez Garcia in San Francisco, a Mexican national convicted of continuous abuse of a child aged 14 or younger, Fox News reported.