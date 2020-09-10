Trump critic selling Bible signed by president for $37,500

A copy of the Holy Bible that was reportedly signed by Republican President Donald Trump was put up for sale online, with a price listed at $37,500.

The Bible, a King James Version printed by Christian Art Publishers, was posted Monday on the website of the California-based company Moments in Time.

Gary Zimet, a 67-year-old rare documents dealer who's selling the book, explained to Business Insider that while he is critical of the president, he's willing to profit off his signature.

“Someone like him, having the gall to sign a Bible, after what he did in the photo op is revolting,” Zimet told the publication. "The only thing I'm interested in, vis-à-vis Trump, is making a profit off of him.”

In addition to the Bible, Moments in Time is also selling a baseball autographed by both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the price of $54,000.

“A high ranking Russian government official obtained Putin’s signature in person at a public event. Trump’s signature was obtained at his rally in North Carolina on March 2, 2020,” explained the site regarding the baseball.

The Bible was reportedly signed in June, around the time that Trump had a photo-op with a different Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

Trump stood outside of the church — which is within walking distance of the White House — that had been repeatedly vandalized and torched during Black Lives Matter riots. The day after the nursery of the historic church was burned by rioters, Trump stood in front of the building holding a Bible in his hand as members of his administration stood next to him.

The image was polarizing, with supporters saying it was a powerful symbol of stability amid violent riots while critics argued that he was using religion to advance vile political goals.

“The President just used a Bible and one of the churches of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for,” stated Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde at the time.

Religious freedom advocate and founder of the KAIROS Company, Johnnie Moore, took to Twitter at the time to express a positive opinion of the photo-op in front of the church.

“I will never forget seeing [Trump] slowly & in-total-command walk from the [White House] across Lafayette Square to St. John's Church defying those who aim to derail our national healing by spreading fear, hate & anarchy. After just saying, ‘I will keep you safe,’” he said.

Last year, Trump garnered controversy while visiting survivors of a series of tornadoes at an Alabama church where he was asked to sign multiple copies of the Bible.

Southern Baptist minister Alan Cross wrote in a piece for The Bulwark at the time that while he opposed the idea of a president signing Bibles, it was important that "mercy and kindness should be extended to" the people who asked Donald Trump to do so.

"The people in that situation were victims and volunteers almost certainly overwhelmed by the disaster around them and suddenly thrust into a new situation with a visit from the president," wrote Cross.

"If I were a pastor there, I hope I would have stepped in and suggested the president sign something else. But to be honest, I probably would have been overwhelmed by the moment, too."